Yamaha Blaster B1 Stainless Impeller For Sale
For sale: stock Blaster/WR3 stainless impeller, $45 shipped. Con US only. Excellent and cheap upgrade to any Super Jet or other Yamaha with a 144mm aluminum impeller. Overall nice shape and no cavitation damage. I just cleaned up the leading and trailing edges a bit, so it is ready to go. Email me at psucharski@tds.net if interested, which is also my PayPal.
20191129_162019.jpg20191129_162003.jpg20191129_161956.jpg
