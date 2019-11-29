 Yamaha Blaster B1 Stainless Impeller For Sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 11:09 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,442
    Blog Entries
    5

    Yamaha Blaster B1 Stainless Impeller For Sale

    For sale: stock Blaster/WR3 stainless impeller, $45 shipped. Con US only. Excellent and cheap upgrade to any Super Jet or other Yamaha with a 144mm aluminum impeller. Overall nice shape and no cavitation damage. I just cleaned up the leading and trailing edges a bit, so it is ready to go. Email me at psucharski@tds.net if interested, which is also my PayPal.

    20191129_162019.jpg20191129_162003.jpg20191129_161956.jpg
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Yesterday at 11:10 PM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 