Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: throw out the gasket or not? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 55 Posts 46 throw out the gasket or not? While putting the head on my newly rebuilt 650sx motor, I snapped a stud for one of the head bolts. I had tightened the middle 5 nuts to 13nm, the rest were looser than that. Since the nuts need to be tightened to 29nm does this mean I can still use the head gasket? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Minnesota Age 35 Posts 15 Re: throw out the gasket or not? My personal opinion, if I wanted to ride tomorrow and I didn't have another gasket, I'd put it together and ride. Then I'd order another gasket. If I wasn't planning on any riding any time soon, I'd order a new gasket, use the new one and keep the questionable one for in case of emergency.



Particularly with the steel gaskets kawasaki uses I'm very doubtful you'd have any issue.

