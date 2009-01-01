 throw out the gasket or not?
    Mr.Smirky
    throw out the gasket or not?

    While putting the head on my newly rebuilt 650sx motor, I snapped a stud for one of the head bolts. I had tightened the middle 5 nuts to 13nm, the rest were looser than that. Since the nuts need to be tightened to 29nm does this mean I can still use the head gasket?
    Storbeck
    Re: throw out the gasket or not?

    My personal opinion, if I wanted to ride tomorrow and I didn't have another gasket, I'd put it together and ride. Then I'd order another gasket. If I wasn't planning on any riding any time soon, I'd order a new gasket, use the new one and keep the questionable one for in case of emergency.

    Particularly with the steel gaskets kawasaki uses I'm very doubtful you'd have any issue.
