Modified Wave Raider 1100 Jetting?
I was hoping you guys could help me out with the jetting on my slightly modified Wave Raider 1100 engine that I'm building to put in my Waveblaster. I'm just looking for some baseline jetting that'll be a good place to start from.
Here's how my engine will be done:
-82mm overbore (1077cc)
-porting with yamanube's porting template
-milled head to 150 PSI (on 93 octane)
-all new OEM crank seals
-switched over to 65U GP1200 electronics
What I have in mind is the following, but I need some guidance on it still.
-1.5 needle/seat
-110 or 112.5 main jet
-black 80 gram spring or dull silver 95 gram spring
-77.5 or 90 low jet
If you guys could give me your thoughts/pointers on this, it'd be appreciated.
