 My $300 SN superjet
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 12:30 PM #1
    wwolvert
    wwolvert is online now
    PWCToday Newbie wwolvert's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Kalispell, MT
    Age
    31
    Posts
    19

    My $300 SN superjet

    so I picked up this stock 91 SN with no spark for $300 awhile back, It ended up having a bad CDI box, I found one in the town I live in for $30 and it runs great now, now that its winter and I cant ride it Im looking into putting some money into it and am curious what the best upgrades are for a 91 650 superjet, I live in north west Montana and pretty much only ride on the Flathead river, so Im looking for quick reaction at higher speeds Im fairly new to modding stand ups but have a strong mechanical background when it comes to power sports, any advice is appreciated thanks.


    FB3880FA-2760-4070-B7C9-37F34FA56877.jpegFA9FABEE-6031-4E10-9555-49FB062BFAB6.jpeg
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 