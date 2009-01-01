so I picked up this stock 91 SN with no spark for $300 awhile back, It ended up having a bad CDI box, I found one in the town I live in for $30 and it runs great now, now that its winter and I cant ride it Im looking into putting some money into it and am curious what the best upgrades are for a 91 650 superjet, I live in north west Montana and pretty much only ride on the Flathead river, so Im looking for quick reaction at higher speeds Im fairly new to modding stand ups but have a strong mechanical background when it comes to power sports, any advice is appreciated thanks.