|
|
-
Looking for bunch of parts to complete 550sx / X2
550SX parts needed:
Straight pitch 18 / 19 impellers
Kawasaki Gen 1 X2
Prowatercraft or similiar ride plate
Prowatercraft tubbies
Umi / Accusteer
650/750 exhaust - head pipe / expansion chamber, no need manifold
Will update when i think of more parts i need
-
I dream skis
Re: Looking for bunch of parts to complete 550sx / X2
Prowatercraft is having a sale today on there site. Check it out.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules