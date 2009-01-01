 Looking for bunch of parts to complete 550sx / X2
  Today, 09:52 AM
    Chrisx88
    Chrisx88 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Newyork
    Age
    31
    Posts
    103

    Looking for bunch of parts to complete 550sx / X2

    550SX parts needed:

    Straight pitch 18 / 19 impellers


    Kawasaki Gen 1 X2

    Prowatercraft or similiar ride plate
    Prowatercraft tubbies
    Umi / Accusteer
    650/750 exhaust - head pipe / expansion chamber, no need manifold

    Will update when i think of more parts i need
  Today, 10:26 AM
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    639

    Re: Looking for bunch of parts to complete 550sx / X2

    Prowatercraft is having a sale today on there site. Check it out.


