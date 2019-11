Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tons of JS440 JS550 Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Vancouver island Age 26 Posts 33 Tons of JS440 JS550 Parts unnamed.jpg2.jpg3.jpg3a.jpg4.jpg



Selling all of the parts I have acquired over the years... some parts are in great working order taken off running ski's. Others will need some love. Lots of E-boxes, and a few other parts that did not make the pictures. Just let me know what your interested in and we can work something out. Cheers. I'll quit before I sit.



1990 JS440

-westcoast high compression head

-westcoast exhaust

-westcoast intake mani

-westcoast ride plate

-finger throttle



1989 JS440

-Kerker exhaust

-westcoast exhaust manifold

-over bore

-finger throttle





1991 JS550

