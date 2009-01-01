|
Square nose pump setup
Looking for a complete pump (minus nozzle) for a 1990 superjet with a 701 in it.
Re: Square nose pump setup
I'm going to be building several SN pumps later this winter after I get some of my stash of wr3 driveshafts shortened for SN use. Probably won't have the driveshafts for a few weeks. If you're not in a huge hurry, I might be able to build what you need.
