 Square nose pump setup
    Gas Mask
    Square nose pump setup

    Looking for a complete pump (minus nozzle) for a 1990 superjet with a 701 in it.


    fox river pwc
    Re: Square nose pump setup

    I'm going to be building several SN pumps later this winter after I get some of my stash of wr3 driveshafts shortened for SN use. Probably won't have the driveshafts for a few weeks. If you're not in a huge hurry, I might be able to build what you need.


