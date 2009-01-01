Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Good under $3k ski for Surf Riding (2+ people) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 31 Posts 361 Good under $3k ski for Surf Riding (2+ people) Looking for another jetski for surf riding in lake Michigan that can carry 2 or more people. I currently have a 96 waveblaster 1 which I love and a SXR800, however people who come with me want something more "ridable" lol. Was looking at seadoo XPs and I'm a fan of those. Don't want anything to big as I am going to have to fabricate a 3-place trailer. If you guys agree with the XP, which year is best?



I am mechanically inclined and will most likely modify it in some way and do all my own work on it. Will spend some money right away getting it reliable. Looking to spend $2000 or less, but up to $3k if really worth it.



Let me know what you think.



Sent from my Pixel XL using Tapatalk 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

KulAdventures.net Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Blaster619 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules