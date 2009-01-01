Looking for another jetski for surf riding in lake Michigan that can carry 2 or more people. I currently have a 96 waveblaster 1 which I love and a SXR800, however people who come with me want something more "ridable" lol. Was looking at seadoo XPs and I'm a fan of those. Don't want anything to big as I am going to have to fabricate a 3-place trailer. If you guys agree with the XP, which year is best?
I am mechanically inclined and will most likely modify it in some way and do all my own work on it. Will spend some money right away getting it reliable. Looking to spend $2000 or less, but up to $3k if really worth it.
Let me know what you think.
