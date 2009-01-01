Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rhaas 550 to 750 pump conversion #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 527 Rhaas 550 to 750 pump conversion I though I would post this here to see if anyone had all the parts. So far I have nothing. Here is what I need.....



Rhaas Pump Kit

aluminum bulkhead

conversion bearing

86-95 X2 Driveshaft

Kawasaki 750-800 pump (750zxi pump cannot be used)

650sx turn nozzle

750sx intake grate (stock or aftermarket)



Shipped to either Buffalo NY or Ontario Canada depending on where you are. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) fox river pwc Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules