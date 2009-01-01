|
I dream skis
Rhaas 550 to 750 pump conversion
I though I would post this here to see if anyone had all the parts. So far I have nothing. Here is what I need.....
Rhaas Pump Kit
aluminum bulkhead
conversion bearing
86-95 X2 Driveshaft
Kawasaki 750-800 pump (750zxi pump cannot be used)
650sx turn nozzle
750sx intake grate (stock or aftermarket)
Shipped to either Buffalo NY or Ontario Canada depending on where you are.
