Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: DG 550/440 Intake Grate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 89 DG 550/440 Intake Grate Alright folks, I don't know a heap about this intake grate except that it is a DG grate for a 440/550 and is in good shape. It appears to be a deeper intake grate the the OEM grates. It's been painted mat black. Not sure if they came painted originally or not but it looks like if it did the pain was chipped and then touched up. The mounting holes are in good condition and there is no corrosion. It is not bend or altered in any way. Looking for offers on this. Buyer pays shipping from 92284. PayPal only. Thanks!





