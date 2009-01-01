On a 2005 Sportster, how to you reach the two bow facing seat bolts that secure the bottom section of rear seat to the hull? These are screws #3 and #4 in my pictures. I can stand on my head in the engine compartment and reach #1 and #2, but using a 12" ratchet handle, the the others are about 4 inches out of my reach. I'm 5'9", so I don't have very long arms. Do I need a long armed person, a longer ratchet handle, or is there another tool/technique that anyone can recommend?



