Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rotax 587 RV 115 or 130 angle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Estonia Age 33 Posts 1 Rotax 587 RV 115 or 130 angle Hello, i have seadoo SP 1992 with rotax 587 white engine, it have stock pipe and air intake, 147 RV timed to 115.

now i get Tuned pipe (OEM 274000111) and tuned air intake, all is from SPI model 1994, it has same white engine,

how now i should adjust these RV ? to 115 or like in manual for 1994 SPI 130.



