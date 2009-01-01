|
|
-
Rotax 587 RV 115 or 130 angle
Hello, i have seadoo SP 1992 with rotax 587 white engine, it have stock pipe and air intake, 147 RV timed to 115.
now i get Tuned pipe (OEM 274000111) and tuned air intake, all is from SPI model 1994, it has same white engine,
how now i should adjust these RV ? to 115 or like in manual for 1994 SPI 130.
Thank you ))
Last edited by Alexey; Today at 03:58 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules