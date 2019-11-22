Thread: 900cc chicken

almost done
Cool
Awesome, cant wait to hear more details about this build. Looks like you used larger exhaust and moved it a bit. Also what pump are you gonna run with what impeller pitch?
Sent from my SM-N960U using Tapatalk
That is going to be awesome. What pipe is in it, it doesn't look like a standard 900 setup.
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
98 stx pipe
a 16/21
more pic
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
Forum Rules