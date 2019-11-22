Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 900cc chicken #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 3,536 900cc chicken almost done Attached Images 20191122_154326.jpg (2.22 MB, 8 views)

Re: 900cc chicken
Awesome, cant wait to hear more details about this build. Looks like you used larger exhaust and moved it a bit. Also what pump are you gonna run with what impeller pitch?

Re: 900cc chicken
That is going to be awesome. What pipe is in it, it doesn't look like a standard 900 setup.



Re: 900cc chicken
98 stx pipe

Re: 900cc chicken
a 16/21

Re: 900cc chicken
more pic

