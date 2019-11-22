Thread: 900cc chicken

 900cc chicken
900cc chicken

    900cc chicken

    almost done
    Re: 900cc chicken

    Cool
    Re: 900cc chicken

    Awesome, cant wait to hear more details about this build. Looks like you used larger exhaust and moved it a bit. Also what pump are you gonna run with what impeller pitch?

    Re: 900cc chicken

    That is going to be awesome. What pipe is in it, it doesn't look like a standard 900 setup.
    Re: 900cc chicken

    98 stx pipe
    Re: 900cc chicken

    a 16/21
    Re: 900cc chicken

    more pic
