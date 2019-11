Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Where can I find oem denso starter for 787 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location College Station Posts 13 Where can I find oem denso starter for 787 I have been through 3 trash starters for my 787. I’ve had “venom” Chinese trash, SBT trash, and an old one not sure on brand. the venom bendix snapped in half. The SBT is shooting out sparks and not spinning fast enough.



WHERE CAN I FIND LEGIT OEM DENSO STARTER!!! I want an 8 tooth starter for my 1997 Gsx 787.



sorry if this post is redundant but all the old posts on this were too old and broken links.



thank you. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 353 Re: Where can I find oem denso starter for 787 I might have one. I just rebuild them



I might have one. I just rebuild them



http://partsfinder.onlinemicrofiche.com/riva_normal/showmodel.asp?make=seadoopwc



Learn how to use the online microfiche.

http://partsfinder.onlinemicrofiche.com/riva_normal/showmodel.asp?make=seadoopwc



