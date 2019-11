Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Fuel tank check valves #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 45 Posts 262 Fuel tank check valves I want to test the check valves for the fuel tank on my 2000 RX, do they just pull straight out? Is there a nut on the inside that needs to come out? I see 2 of them, the left side is shared with a tee, other side is single inline. Which direction should they flow? Last edited by idt512; Today at 11:35 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 5,748 Re: Fuel tank check valves They let air in but not out. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 57 Posts 3,007 Re: Fuel tank check valves There is a pressure relief valve that opens at 1.5 psi to let pressure out and a check valve that lets air in. Don't mix them up. Just remove them to test them.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

86 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules