Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS 550 Carbs/Intake #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 84 JS 550 Carbs/Intake Alright all, I have a few parts that I found in the garage. I don't need them and I'm sure someone here could use them. I'd like $5 for them but would take pretty much anything you offer. I'll put them all in a box or send just the parts you want. I'd like to ship with USPS flat rate. PayPal for shipping. Here's what I have:



- Mikuni BN 44 tapped for primer. $5 plus shipping. I've never run this carb so I am sure it will need a rebuild kit. The throttle stop screw is missing. Not pictured is the cable pull that I'll send along.



- Mikuni BN 38 with OEM flame arrestor and stock 38mm intake manifold. $5 plus shipping. I've never run this carb so I am sure it will need a rebuild kit. this is a complete set-up as far as I can tell.



Here are the pics:



BN 44:

IMG-2713.JPGIMG-2714.JPGIMG-2715.JPG





BN 38/Intake:

I'll take the 38

