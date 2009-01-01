 JS 550 Carbs/Intake
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:12 PM #1
    Shawtown_USA
    Shawtown_USA is online now
    PWCToday Regular Shawtown_USA's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Yucca Valley, CA
    Posts
    84

    JS 550 Carbs/Intake

    Alright all, I have a few parts that I found in the garage. I don't need them and I'm sure someone here could use them. I'd like $5 for them but would take pretty much anything you offer. I'll put them all in a box or send just the parts you want. I'd like to ship with USPS flat rate. PayPal for shipping. Here's what I have:

    - Mikuni BN 44 tapped for primer. $5 plus shipping. I've never run this carb so I am sure it will need a rebuild kit. The throttle stop screw is missing. Not pictured is the cable pull that I'll send along.

    - Mikuni BN 38 with OEM flame arrestor and stock 38mm intake manifold. $5 plus shipping. I've never run this carb so I am sure it will need a rebuild kit. this is a complete set-up as far as I can tell.

    Here are the pics:

    BN 44:
    IMG-2713.JPGIMG-2714.JPGIMG-2715.JPG


    BN 38/Intake:
    IMG-2720.JPGIMG-2717.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:15 PM #2
    Snopro440114
    Snopro440114 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    24
    Posts
    33

    Re: JS 550 Carbs/Intake

    I'll take the 38
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 