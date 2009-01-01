Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 650 X2 Intake #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 84 1989 650 X2 Intake Alright guys, looking for some advice and clarification here. I'm getting ready to pull my stock 89 650 engine from my X2 and start some upgrades to include high compression head, Sudco racing 42mm carb and intake (the big question here) and stock exhaust mod.



I have two intake manifolds that I need to choose from... I'll use one and sell the other. They are both 42mm intake manifolds, one is an Ocean Pro (silver) and the other is a DG (pink). The intake of both manifolds are the same size but not the outlet side of the manifold that bolts to the block (see pictures below). The OP outlets measure 30mm high by 49mm wide while the DG measures 38mm high by 49mm wide. Also, the OP intake mouth has a more pronounced diverter. Both bolt patterns and footprints are same.



My questions are this... why the big difference if they are in fact both for a 650? Which one would be better for my application and why?



Thanks for all your help!



OP : DG

IMG-2706.jpg



OP intake diverter:

IMG-2710.JPG



DG intake diverter:

Match up the case side to your Reed cages , see what fits better , the DG probably had a aftermarket Reed cage that matched the hole available at some time

