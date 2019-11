Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Clogged 1993 seadoo XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Argentina Age 33 Posts 7 Clogged 1993 seadoo XP Hi all!



I have a 1993 seadoo xp that is apparently clogged. It shut down, got the overheating beep when trying to start it. So i let it cool down, started it out of water and plugged the hose in but no water is coming out the tell tale.



Where would you begin? Any tips are appreciated! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,871 Re: Clogged 1993 seadoo XP Do not start the engine anymore until the clog(s) is cleared!



You can remove the 12 M8 bolts and then pull the cylinder head cover off and inspect the water passages for any debris. You'll need a 13mm socket, 3/8" drive extension and a ratchet. The cylinder cover uses a rubber o-ring to seal the metal surfaces. So you can re-use the o-ring when you put it back together.



Inspect the 1/2" water hoses that connect to the cylinder cover. As those might be blocked as well.



Download the manual for your ski and study up on it to be more familiar with its systems. Report back with any other questions and what you've found as the problem(s).



http://seadoomanuals.net/download/pd...hop-manual.pdf What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Argentina Age 33 Posts 7 Re: Clogged 1993 seadoo XP Originally Posted by Cliff Originally Posted by



You can remove the 12 M8 bolts and then pull the cylinder head cover off and inspect the water passages for any debris. You'll need a 13mm socket, 3/8" drive extension and a ratchet. The cylinder cover uses a rubber o-ring to seal the metal surfaces. So you can re-use the o-ring when you put it back together.



Inspect the 1/2" water hoses that connect to the cylinder cover. As those might be blocked as well.



Download the manual for your ski and study up on it to be more familiar with its systems. Report back with any other questions and what you've found as the problem(s).



http://seadoomanuals.net/download/pd...hop-manual.pdf Do not start the engine anymore until the clog(s) is cleared!You can remove the 12 M8 bolts and then pull the cylinder head cover off and inspect the water passages for any debris. You'll need a 13mm socket, 3/8" drive extension and a ratchet. The cylinder cover uses a rubber o-ring to seal the metal surfaces. So you can re-use the o-ring when you put it back together.Inspect the 1/2" water hoses that connect to the cylinder cover. As those might be blocked as well.Download the manual for your ski and study up on it to be more familiar with its systems. Report back with any other questions and what you've found as the problem(s). #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,871 Re: Clogged 1993 seadoo XP The gasket is reusable. You should inspect its condition for any cracks or wear. Replace it, if necessary. It's rubber and will dry out and crack over time causing leaks or other issues.



Also inspect the cylinder o-rings and the cylinder head dome o-rings too. Replace in pairs, if necessary.



Section 03 Engine Sub-section 03 Top End in the manual shows the exploded views of the engine along with the torque values, bolt lengths/size and location in the engine. Last edited by Cliff; Today at 10:38 PM . What would Chuck Norris do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules