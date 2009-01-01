|
I dream skis
Performance 650 Parts Coffman Exhaust Rad Flywheel 44mm SBN ADA
Have some aftermarket 650 Kawi parts up for grabs. All prices include Shipping and are OBO.
Coffman Exhaust-$350 (Comes with new coupler)
SBN 44mm Mikuni w/ Westcoast Manifold & Ocean Pro Filter- $250 (Carb needs rebuild, no needle or spring)
New ADA Head w/ 34cc Domes-$225 (Bolted on engine but never used/ran) Comes with O rings. Purchased for $300
RAD Flywheel- $350 Magnets good does have cosmetic scratches on outside, won't affect anything. 1234123.jpg23123123.jpg54123.jpg1234.jpg1212123.jpg
