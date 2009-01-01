|
JETSKI Roller Stand and Sweet 90' JS550
Just wanted to share a few pics here. I built a new stand tonight for one of my 550's and wanted to share it incase anyone needs an idea. The materials to build my stand costed more than the new 550 I picked up last week ( it was $50 for all the supplies).
Anyway, the 550 came with two engines and a load of aftermarket parts. So it was a pretty sweet deal at $40 bucks!!! All I can say, is stay on top of fb marketplace, its a goldmine...
Heres the new addition to my collection on the stand:
IMG_6051.JPGIMG_0017.JPGIMG_1447.JPG
