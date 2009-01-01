Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JETSKI Roller Stand and Sweet 90' JS550 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Nky Age 25 Posts 10 JETSKI Roller Stand and Sweet 90' JS550 Just wanted to share a few pics here. I built a new stand tonight for one of my 550's and wanted to share it incase anyone needs an idea. The materials to build my stand costed more than the new 550 I picked up last week ( it was $50 for all the supplies).



Anyway, the 550 came with two engines and a load of aftermarket parts. So it was a pretty sweet deal at $40 bucks!!! All I can say, is stay on top of fb marketplace, its a goldmine...



Heres the new addition to my collection on the stand:

