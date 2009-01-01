 2x Yamaha Waverunner GP 1200, Waveraider 1100 1997
  Yesterday, 10:13 PM
    jgkyle123
    jgkyle123 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    1

    2x Yamaha Waverunner GP 1200, Waveraider 1100 1997

    $3000.00 OBO

    71931757_10162677548365554_1864816117785034752_o.jpg71283474_10162677499425554_9222204153642614784_o.jpg

    Both in great condition and stored in my garage. I have clean titles and their tags are current. The GP 1200 has only 60 hours! The Raider has around 130hrs. These are fast and reliable 2 stroke Jet Skis! Compression is perfect in both machines. Fuel and oil lines have been replaced last season and all carbs rebuilt using genuine Mikuni parts. Get them cheap during the off season. 1200 and 1100 CC. Trailer in good condition. New tires and bearings.

    Local Pick up in DFW
