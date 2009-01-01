Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 Yamaha VXR not starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Tennessee Posts 4 92 Yamaha VXR not starting Need some advice. Just acquired a new to me '92 Yamaha VXR that is not starting. It cranks but won't start. What I've checked so far: compression in both cylinders at 105 psi. Have spark in both cylinders (blue spark via putting plugs on head when cranking). Tried putting gas down the carb and separately tried starter fluid directly into the cylinders, put the plugs back in and cranked.



Other than an occasional pop when cranking it, it isn't even trying to start. The "pop" also doesn't sound quite right. Sounds almost as if the timing is off. Is that possible? I haven't removed the front cover and flywheel yet to see if the flywheel has spun the key as that seems very unlikely. Other than this possibility, not sure what else it could be. Any ideas?



So looking for things to track down. Also, I have a '94 VXR and a '94 Pro VXR so I can swap around parts if needed or to compare things.



