Kawasaki 750 / 800 Jet Pump and Impeller Complete Assembly, PERFECT Condition
Kawasaki 750 / 800 Jet Pump and stock SXR stainless steel impeller, complete with collector and steering nozzle, all in perfect condition. The pump was recently rebuilt with OEM Kawi bearings and seals. No nicks or other issues whatsoever with the impeller or pump housing. Off of a fresh water only 2004 SXR from AZ, NO corrosion on the housing, clearances are nice and tight with no wear ring interference or swelling. See to appreciate. I am a stickler for proper packing, it will be carefully packed and sent via USPS (US locations only) or pick it up in SoOC, CA. Asking $259.00 shipped
