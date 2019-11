Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Why no on-line parts prior to 1996? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2019 Location AZ Age 36 Posts 1 Why no on-line parts prior to 1996? Hello,

I just picked up a 1993 Bombardier Sea-Doo, and wanted to look up what parts would run.

Its then when I discovered no online parts sellers list a parts manual / diagram prior to 1996.

What gives?



Is there a way to look up parts for these old clunkers?

...or, is it not even worth doing?

You can look up all years here. https://rivaracing.com/

Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

http://partsfinder.onlinemicrofiche....make=seadoopwc

Eric

