Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: B1 Kawasaki 1100 conversion start/stop wire color #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Johnsons Pond, Coventry, RI Age 25 Posts 958 B1 Kawasaki 1100 conversion start/stop wire color Hey guys, putting an 1100 in my blaster, anyone know which color wires from the ebox go to which colors one the start/stop switch? Thanks in advance!15742960447722143660797283325938.jpg





91' js440 hull- PJS T3, PJS head (190 psi), Pjs exhuast mani, PJS intake mani, dual cdk taper bored 40's, 440 blue printed/honed pump, ocean pro nozzle, 18* prop, all the bolt-ons besides ignition.





93' blaster- BONE stock, looking for parts #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,826 Re: B1 Kawasaki 1100 conversion start/stop wire color Kawi Black and White to Yamaha Black and white for stop circuit, Kawi Yellow-Red and Red to Yamaha Brown and Red for the start circuit. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

