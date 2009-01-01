 B1 Kawasaki 1100 conversion start/stop wire color
  Today, 08:27 PM
    87kawi650sx
    B1 Kawasaki 1100 conversion start/stop wire color

    Hey guys, putting an 1100 in my blaster, anyone know which color wires from the ebox go to which colors one the start/stop switch? Thanks in advance!15742960447722143660797283325938.jpg
  Today, 09:15 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: B1 Kawasaki 1100 conversion start/stop wire color

    Kawi Black and White to Yamaha Black and white for stop circuit, Kawi Yellow-Red and Red to Yamaha Brown and Red for the start circuit.
