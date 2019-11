Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo XP/X4 Parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 997 Seadoo XP/X4 Parts Coffman Race pipe - $450 shipped



MSD Total Loss, complete with grey box, black box, coil, pick ups, brain and all wiring harnesses - $450 shipped



Buckshot Carbon Filters - $75 Shipped for the pair



TDR waterbox - $120 shipped



Also have various stock parts. Let me know what you need.



PayPal or Venmo, US shipping only.







