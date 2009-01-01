 looking for a stock sxr800
  Today, 05:32 PM
    redjsx650
    looking for a stock sxr800

    anyone have something that isn't all beat up let me know, thanks
  Today, 08:06 PM
    restosud
    Re: looking for a stock sxr800

    have one but in south east louisiana.
    nevermind.just saw your other post.
