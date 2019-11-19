 Yamaha FX1 w/mods - Indianapolis, IN
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:36 PM #1
    indy650sx
    indy650sx is offline
    Resident Guru indy650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    indianapolis, indiana
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,165

    Yamaha FX1 w/mods - Indianapolis, IN

    Barn find Yamaha FX1. 701 with mods.

    The good-
    Sbn 46
    Coffman pipe and manifold
    Jetdynamics plate
    Top loader intake grate
    Odi grips.
    Impeller
    4 degree bars.
    Bilge /w bar mount switch
    Billet fittings.

    This is a barn find, It will need gone through. I am unsure of motor condition, as I have not dug into it further than a battery. I have plenty of projects and willing to let this one go as -is.

    Being that there arent a ton of FX1s in the world, hate to part it out. Would like it to go to someone that wants a Fx1

    No paperwork. It was a barn find and has tags from a private lake in central Indiana. Willing to give bill of sale. No cart, no trailer.

    Willing to ship. Buyer makes all arrangements.

    Happy to answer any questions.



    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    03 SXR
    13 SuperJet
    95 HX
    93 Waveblaster
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:37 PM #2
    indy650sx
    indy650sx is offline
    Resident Guru indy650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    indianapolis, indiana
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,165

    Re: Yamaha FX1 w/mods - Indianapolis, IN

    Selling for $2000


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    03 SXR
    13 SuperJet
    95 HX
    93 Waveblaster
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 