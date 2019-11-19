Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha FX1 w/mods - Indianapolis, IN #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,165 Yamaha FX1 w/mods - Indianapolis, IN Barn find Yamaha FX1. 701 with mods.



The good-

Sbn 46

Coffman pipe and manifold

Jetdynamics plate

Top loader intake grate

Odi grips.

Impeller

4 degree bars.

Bilge /w bar mount switch

Billet fittings.



This is a barn find, It will need gone through. I am unsure of motor condition, as I have not dug into it further than a battery. I have plenty of projects and willing to let this one go as -is.



Being that there arent a ton of FX1s in the world, hate to part it out. Would like it to go to someone that wants a Fx1



No paperwork. It was a barn find and has tags from a private lake in central Indiana. Willing to give bill of sale. No cart, no trailer.



Willing to ship. Buyer makes all arrangements.



Happy to answer any questions.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 03 SXR

13 SuperJet

95 HX

93 Waveblaster #2 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2007 Location indianapolis, indiana Age 36 Posts 1,165 Re: Yamaha FX1 w/mods - Indianapolis, IN Selling for $2000





