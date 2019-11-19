Barn find Yamaha FX1. 701 with mods.
The good-
Sbn 46
Coffman pipe and manifold
Jetdynamics plate
Top loader intake grate
Odi grips.
Impeller
4 degree bars.
Bilge /w bar mount switch
Billet fittings.
This is a barn find, It will need gone through. I am unsure of motor condition, as I have not dug into it further than a battery. I have plenty of projects and willing to let this one go as -is.
Being that there arent a ton of FX1s in the world, hate to part it out. Would like it to go to someone that wants a Fx1
No paperwork. It was a barn find and has tags from a private lake in central Indiana. Willing to give bill of sale. No cart, no trailer.
Willing to ship. Buyer makes all arrangements.
Happy to answer any questions.
