Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 race build, we will see how it goes. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Bakersfield, CA Age 42 Posts 8 X2 race build, we will see how it goes. My old X2 has done me well, but it definitely is overdo for retirement... itís waterlogged, exhaust holes have been punched through every location you can think of, with ever mod tried on her. So now for the new boat. My goal is to keep it light, fast, and look sexy. We have a couple x2 hills sitting on the racks, so I pulled done the best looking one and finished stripping it down.

Attachment 554584609AA671-5455-4821-8784-E93A5CE6A035.jpegB071F420-982C-4E5B-9D0C-0FD7C67B0882.jpeg Rough Industries

JetSki- Motorcycle- ATV- UTV

