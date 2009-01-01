Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 1100 Porting? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 15 Yamaha 1100 Porting? After pulling the triple 1100 out of the Yamaha 1100 Waver Raider for my Waveblaster triple conversion, I can see what everyone is talking about on how badly the ports are matched up in the cylinders. I will have the head milled to 140-150 PSI, Wiseco pistons 1mm overbore to 1077cc, complete 1200cc electronics from a GP1200, and I want to run 93 octane pump gas. I'm trying to do this on a budget and want the engine to have a little more pep, while still be reliable and not terribly thirsty on fuel.



Who do you guys recommend for "best bang for your buck" porting? Jet Maniac did my 61x in my other Waveblaster, but he doesn't do triples. I've heard that Ted Boyko is a great option and he has a lot of experience with the Yamaha triples. I've also heard Group K is also very good, but quite expensive. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jpswift1 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules