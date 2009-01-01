Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx dead electrics #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Posts 102 650sx dead electrics At the end of last season my 650sx decided to die on me mid ride. Threw it in the back of a boat and brought it back to the beach. Could jump the starter from the battery so wasn't seized.



I've since been looking for any loose connections with no luck. Replaced the regulator rectifier with also no luck. Any ideas or where I should be starting. Can't find any electric systems local for sale to swap out with. And I'm clueless with this side of the ski. My fear is cdi, not the easiest thing to find and shipping is a fortune from the states.



Ive Eliminated the stator from my theory, as it should still turn on the starter when the switch is pressed



