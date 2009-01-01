Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 SLT 750 Fun #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 95 95 SLT 750 Fun OK group , finished jetting carbs again . I stepped the main jet size up to 105 mains . I am looking for a nice and clean piston wash with 32:1 premix . I know most people use 40:1 premix but not me because I want the extra lubrication after ignition . It may cut down some mph performance but should make the ski live longer . For 2020 I'm going to use a electric fuel pump on this ride at 4 psi .

One thing I have noticed with all of my jetski's is that after installing Wiseco pistons I have to jet up the mains 4 sizes larger or more . I am only 650 feet above sea level so not all this makes good since to me . I pay very close attention to sparkplug burn color and piston wash . Anyway I am not a racer just like very dependable ski's .

2020 will be a fun year . Good luck to everyone . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 10 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 9 guests) jetRick Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules