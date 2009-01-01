Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 Yamaha Waverunner Mikuni carbs question - what is this? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Florida Age 51 Posts 11 2001 Yamaha Waverunner Mikuni carbs question - what is this? 2001 Yamaha Waverunner GP800R. 2 cylinder, so twin Mikuni carbs. In the middle of the carbs (outlined with the red box) is something that when I pump the gas lever, it squirts gas into the top of the carb's body (yellow arrows -- the fuel lines are currently disconnected). I have 2 questions.

1. What is this called? Is it some sort of a primer?

2. where the fuel lines connect to the carb, one of the jets appears to be clogged as fuel isn't getting in, but it is not clogged. It has some of a tiny sea****-type ball valve in it. Is it supposed to have that? What if I hollowed it out or put a different fitting on it so that gas could always flow through that? Again, how is this supposed to work?



The 2nd photo has the fuel line connected to this inlet and shows where it goes into the carb..



Again, wondering what the purpose of this is.. is it just a primer?



It is not the oil injection, that is a separate inlet.



