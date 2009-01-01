Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: burning wires on a an X4? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 54 burning wires on a an X4? So I just went to winterize the 95 SPX that I have that is in great shape, engine head never off. I wanted to pump a few shots of antifreeze into it, and spray fogging oil into it. It is cold here, but just above freezing. I hit the start button and the motor turned over fine for a few revolutions but didnt start yet(hasnt been run in 2 months), and then I hit it again, and it just made a 'thunk'. I put the battery charger on it for a bit. I took the plugs out and turned it over and it spun fine, nothing spraying out the plug holes. I put them back in and hit the button again and it fired right up, but within seconds there was a good amount of smoke in the hull that smelled like burning wires. I did still have the battery charger hooked up t the battery, so I immediately tore that off, and then pulled the kill switch. I inspected the battery charger clamps and there is no sign of anything burned or hot. I couldn't see where the smoke was coming from. I let it sit for a minute til the smoke cleared then started it again, and it fired right up. No smoke this time, so I sprayed the fogging oil in. I realize this may not be an easy thing to answer, but is there a common wire that might be the culprit? Or where do I start to look for what happened? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

