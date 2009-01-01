 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 Limited
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 03:00 PM #1
    jetskichad
    jetskichad is offline
    Resident Guru jetskichad's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    California
    Posts
    995

    1996 Seadoo XP/X4 Limited

    Coffman race pipe
    MSD Enhancer (no MPEM)
    Buckshot head/43cc domes
    BRM 47mm carbs
    Watercraft Magic intake manifold
    UMI steering
    KVPI finger throttle
    '95 single gauge hood
    Micro touch water injection
    R&D drop nozzle assembly
    R&D Nozzles
    Skat impeller 16/25
    Stock pump
    Jet Dynamics #17 intake grate
    Splash guard
    Hydroturf seat cover
    Odyssey(?) sponsons

    ZERO hours on rebuilt engine, it will need to be broken in/tuned. 160 compression. New fuel lines and filters. Title in hand, reg expires Dec 31st.

    Some cosmetic upper hull damage evident in the pics by the hood. It was reinforced by previous owner. Never had issues with it. I can take more pics if needed.

    Located in SF bay Area, CA

    $2400 obo
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by jetskichad; Today at 03:00 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 