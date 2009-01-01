Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 Limited #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 995 1996 Seadoo XP/X4 Limited Coffman race pipe

MSD Enhancer (no MPEM)

Buckshot head/43cc domes

BRM 47mm carbs

Watercraft Magic intake manifold

UMI steering

KVPI finger throttle

'95 single gauge hood

Micro touch water injection

R&D drop nozzle assembly

R&D Nozzles

Skat impeller 16/25

Stock pump

Jet Dynamics #17 intake grate

Splash guard

Hydroturf seat cover

Odyssey(?) sponsons



ZERO hours on rebuilt engine, it will need to be broken in/tuned. 160 compression. New fuel lines and filters. Title in hand, reg expires Dec 31st.



Some cosmetic upper hull damage evident in the pics by the hood. It was reinforced by previous owner. Never had issues with it. I can take more pics if needed.



Located in SF bay Area, CA



$2400 obo Attached Images 00B0B_l5x2CIk6h45_600x450.jpg (28.5 KB, 4 views)

00B0B_l5x2CIk6h45_600x450.jpg (28.5 KB, 4 views) 00b0b_9efXM88bNck_600x450.jpg (28.3 KB, 4 views)

00b0b_9efXM88bNck_600x450.jpg (28.3 KB, 4 views) 00w0w_9bYsWW73mJO_600x450.jpg (20.6 KB, 4 views)

00w0w_9bYsWW73mJO_600x450.jpg (20.6 KB, 4 views) 00F0F_idjZLdxyvAK_600x450.jpg (14.8 KB, 4 views)

00F0F_idjZLdxyvAK_600x450.jpg (14.8 KB, 4 views) 00u0u_6xtVJCd2o1m_600x450.jpg (16.4 KB, 4 views)

00u0u_6xtVJCd2o1m_600x450.jpg (16.4 KB, 4 views) 00606_bm1p3JoIHDR_600x450.jpg (15.2 KB, 3 views)

00606_bm1p3JoIHDR_600x450.jpg (15.2 KB, 3 views) 01616_9D0DZlvNmVy_600x450.jpg (23.8 KB, 3 views)

01616_9D0DZlvNmVy_600x450.jpg (23.8 KB, 3 views) 00J0J_4NM3OO3l4Ng_600x450.jpg (12.6 KB, 3 views)

00J0J_4NM3OO3l4Ng_600x450.jpg (12.6 KB, 3 views) 00606_7KVM9ozDssk_600x450.jpg (18.6 KB, 3 views)

00606_7KVM9ozDssk_600x450.jpg (18.6 KB, 3 views) 00X0X_iEZvmtVc4gU_600x450.jpg (17.9 KB, 3 views)

