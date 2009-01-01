|
Resident Guru
1996 Seadoo XP/X4 Limited
Coffman race pipe
MSD Enhancer (no MPEM)
Buckshot head/43cc domes
BRM 47mm carbs
Watercraft Magic intake manifold
UMI steering
KVPI finger throttle
'95 single gauge hood
Micro touch water injection
R&D drop nozzle assembly
R&D Nozzles
Skat impeller 16/25
Stock pump
Jet Dynamics #17 intake grate
Splash guard
Hydroturf seat cover
Odyssey(?) sponsons
ZERO hours on rebuilt engine, it will need to be broken in/tuned. 160 compression. New fuel lines and filters. Title in hand, reg expires Dec 31st.
Some cosmetic upper hull damage evident in the pics by the hood. It was reinforced by previous owner. Never had issues with it. I can take more pics if needed.
Located in SF bay Area, CA
$2400 obo
