Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550/750 cooling #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 138 550/750 cooling Question 1: Are my cooling lines all hooked up the correct way?

Question 2: How can I dry my pipe out? I have heard drying the pipe out will result in more power.

fullsizeoutput_58a.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules