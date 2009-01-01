Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: LBC To Catalina Endurance race, I want to do it. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location TX Posts 24 LBC To Catalina Endurance race, I want to do it. Turning 50 this year and just retired from 25 years of enduro dirt bike racing. Returned to the sport I loved in the 90's, been practicing on the lake, buoys, long distance, etc on 787 HX and 701 Blaster. Not happy without some sort of contest and there are none around here. I think I can pull off 65 miles or so as long as the sea state is relatively calm. I have lots of sea experience growing up on boats in Miami but not on jet skis in the ocean, my only experience has been buoy course racing and lake riding. I know the difference a 4 ft swell will make vs flat seas, but I've never ridden at speed in open ocean swells. My goal would just be to finish, if anyone has experience with enduro racing I'd love any tips/warnings/etc. Pretty sure I'm going to need a modernish 4 stroke, leaning towards the Kawi hulls for their rough water V hulls and the showroom stock class. Also, might make this about a charity that supports the rare illness my 14 yr old daughter has, so there's the fundraising/charity aspect. Whatever, I'm lining up next July in Long Beach... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Bark3rd Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

