2016 WAKE 155 running rough

hey guys,



so the story is a local dealership had this ski for sale. it had 11 hours on it and last tag was 2017. it was a killer price that i couldn't pass up. picked it up on friday and took it to the lake to take it off the trailer to adjust my bunks so it would sit better. they fired it up for me at the dealership for a few seconds, ran great. took it to the lake, started it up in the water, ran great to reverse it off of the trailer and park it on the dock. pulled out of the water and thought that i would just take it on a 5-10 minute cruise for the hell of it. took it out, ran great at low rpm's for a little bit (big no wake zone). got past the no wake zone and eased on the throttle to go about 25-30mph for a few. still running great. then i gave it more throttle, got up to about 45 and it started to sputter and vibrate. turned around to where i was and the whole time it is running rough/sputtering/not wanting to rev/etc.. also, i put it in sport mode and tried to punch it and it sputtered, revved great for a second, then sputtered again. it's just running rough. seeming to feel like it is misfiring. no check engine light, no overheating issue, nothing in the prop area.



anyone have any insight before i talk to the dealer about it? i like fixing my own stuff rather than have someone else do it. just not sure if there is a common issue or anything. any help would be greatly appreciated!!!

replace the spark plugs

Re: 2016 WAKE 155 running rough

Re: 2016 WAKE 155 running rough

any idea what the plug gap should be?

