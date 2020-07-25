Offshore Endurance Racers:

Mark you calendars, the 2020 LB2CAT returns and will become part of the famed 72nd Annual Catalina Ski Race on July 25th, 2020!

Classes will remain the same, the course will increase from 56 miles to 62 miles round trip.

More information forthcoming at www.rpmracingent.com

Looking forward to keeping this race alive!!

Ross Wallach, President
RPM RACING ENTERPRISES