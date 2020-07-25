Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2020 LB2CAT to be a part of the 72nd Annual Catalina Ski Race #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 796 2020 LB2CAT to be a part of the 72nd Annual Catalina Ski Race Offshore Endurance Racers:



Mark you calendars, the 2020 LB2CAT returns and will become part of the famed 72nd Annual Catalina Ski Race on July 25th, 2020!



Classes will remain the same, the course will increase from 56 miles to 62 miles round trip.



More information forthcoming at www.rpmracingent.com



Looking forward to keeping this race alive!!



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules