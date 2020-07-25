|
|
-
2020 LB2CAT to be a part of the 72nd Annual Catalina Ski Race
Offshore Endurance Racers:
Mark you calendars, the 2020 LB2CAT returns and will become part of the famed 72nd Annual Catalina Ski Race on July 25th, 2020!
Classes will remain the same, the course will increase from 56 miles to 62 miles round trip.
More information forthcoming at www.rpmracingent.com
Looking forward to keeping this race alive!!
Ross Wallach, President
RPM RACING ENTERPRISES
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules