Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" Series Schedule #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 796 The 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" Series Schedule "Best of the West" Racers, I am working hard to finalize the 2020 Schedule.



Here's the 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" tentative schedule (pending final approvals).



Round 1 - April 4 & 5 - The 3rd Annual Huntington Beach Moto Surf & Freeride



Round 2 & 3 - May 2 & 3 - The Blue Water Resort & Casino IJSBA Western States Nationals/Gary Hart Memorial Race



Round 4 - June 6 & 7 - The inaugural Ventura Moto Surf & Freeride (pending final approval)



Round 5 & 6 - August 8 & 9 - The 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Season Finals - Launch Pointe



As soon as I have the final approvals, which I expect shortly this schedule will become finalized.



Looking forward to a great 2020 "Best of the West" Season!!



All updates and information will be posted at www.rpmracingent.com



Ross Wallach, President



