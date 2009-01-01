|
The 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" Series Schedule
"Best of the West" Racers, I am working hard to finalize the 2020 Schedule.
Here's the 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" tentative schedule (pending final approvals).
Round 1 - April 4 & 5 - The 3rd Annual Huntington Beach Moto Surf & Freeride
Round 2 & 3 - May 2 & 3 - The Blue Water Resort & Casino IJSBA Western States Nationals/Gary Hart Memorial Race
Round 4 - June 6 & 7 - The inaugural Ventura Moto Surf & Freeride (pending final approval)
Round 5 & 6 - August 8 & 9 - The 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Season Finals - Launch Pointe
As soon as I have the final approvals, which I expect shortly this schedule will become finalized.
Looking forward to a great 2020 "Best of the West" Season!!
All updates and information will be posted at www.rpmracingent.com
Ross Wallach, President
RPM RACING ENTERPRISES
