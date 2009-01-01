"Best of the West" Racers, I am working hard to finalize the 2020 Schedule.

Here's the 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" tentative schedule (pending final approvals).

Round 1 - April 4 & 5 - The 3rd Annual Huntington Beach Moto Surf & Freeride

Round 2 & 3 - May 2 & 3 - The Blue Water Resort & Casino IJSBA Western States Nationals/Gary Hart Memorial Race

Round 4 - June 6 & 7 - The inaugural Ventura Moto Surf & Freeride (pending final approval)

Round 5 & 6 - August 8 & 9 - The 2020 Hot Products "Best of the West" Lake Elsinore Season Finals - Launch Pointe

As soon as I have the final approvals, which I expect shortly this schedule will become finalized.

Looking forward to a great 2020 "Best of the West" Season!!

All updates and information will be posted at www.rpmracingent.com

Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES