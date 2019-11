Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location Washington Age 26 Posts 26 440/550 Parts Parts from running 1992 js440 jetski. Would like to make package deals



Stock js440 engine - runs, new crank seals, new gaskets, 130psi, zero pressure/vacuum loss, original bore/pistons - 250 + shipping

Stock electrical box - 100 shipped

Stator - 80 shipped

Stock pump and impeller - 80 shipped

Stock exhaust - 75 shipped

Westcoast Pipe - 175 shipped

Spare Sudco Pistons .5 over - 80 shipped

Ocean pro ride plate - 100 shipped (SOLD)

Westcoast intake grate - 35 shipped

Mariner exhaust manifold - 75 shipped

Start/stop assembly - 75 shipped

Bn-38 w/ stock arrestor and manifold - 40 shipped

Bn-44 w/ manifold and adapter - 50 shipped 750sxi pro, 750ssxi, X2, 440/750 conversion, 650sx, 750sx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jetskidude Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules