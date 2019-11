Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/750 rhaas conversion plates #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 137 550/750 rhaas conversion plates Quick question on my rhaas conversion plates, I have them set up to run in the "forward" position, but when I mount the motor to my bedplate, the front bolts hit on the bottom of the motor and won't set all the way. Wondering if anyone else has had this problem and what I can do to fix it? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 9,003 Re: 550/750 rhaas conversion plates Are you sure your L & R sides are correct, I remember having a similar challenge. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2014 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 137 Re: 550/750 rhaas conversion plates I will have to double check that. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (5 members and 1 guests) BLRider, critracer, keegan-4, sovereignty, Storbeck Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

