Strange question maybe??

As i do a lot of fishing from my ski, I am stationary for long periods. When in choppy water the wave comes over the back of the ski and fills the footwell. I have the 260 GTX suspension model. Has anyone, or can you fit a bilge pump to clear the water from the footwells? It would be great to fit an auto bilge, but wouldn't know where to put the float.

At present, the only way to clear it is boost off to clear the water. Cheers