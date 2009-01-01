Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bilge pump for Foot well?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Mellons Bay, New Zealand Posts 28 Bilge pump for Foot well?? Strange question maybe??



As i do a lot of fishing from my ski, I am stationary for long periods. When in choppy water the wave comes over the back of the ski and fills the footwell. I have the 260 GTX suspension model. Has anyone, or can you fit a bilge pump to clear the water from the footwells? It would be great to fit an auto bilge, but wouldn't know where to put the float.



At present, the only way to clear it is boost off to clear the water. Cheers Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules