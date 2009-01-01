|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Bilge pump for Foot well??
Strange question maybe??
As i do a lot of fishing from my ski, I am stationary for long periods. When in choppy water the wave comes over the back of the ski and fills the footwell. I have the 260 GTX suspension model. Has anyone, or can you fit a bilge pump to clear the water from the footwells? It would be great to fit an auto bilge, but wouldn't know where to put the float.
At present, the only way to clear it is boost off to clear the water. Cheers
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules