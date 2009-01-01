|
|
-
Top Dog
Kawasaki Super chicken build
Heres part one:
https://youtu.be/52fYemuhjPw
I stripped everything down to get it ready for paint/motor build. Im going to use this thread to update the progress and receive feedback. I have a few questions to start off.. I havent made any progress on the ski since the video
Ive never painted a ski before and Im wondering what a good option would be for a first time painter? Might go a solid color, might go white with a graphics kit
Should I keep the stock 650 (unsure of current condition) or find a 750ss donor ski? Will the 750 really make a difference on a ski like this
The seat.. its toasted, I heard jet trim makes cover but as for foam I think its all shot
I appreciate any feedback thanks guys!
-
Resident Guru
Re: Kawasaki Super chicken build
Great work!
I think the 750 is how the SC should have came from the factory, so a good donor with a 750 would be a leap in performance. If the 650 turns out to be a in good condition and you decide to keep it, an impeller alone will make the most impact for a single modification in my opinion. It will be a mandatory mod for either power plant.
1995 Kawasaki SC
PJS Viper 9000 800cc
PJS Exhaust Manifold
Coffmans Full Exhaust
Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear
12 Vein SS Magnum Pump Set Back
10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller
PJS Rip Turn
DG Intake Grate
1994 Kawasaki XIR
Group K Head Mod
PJS Exhaust
Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl
UMI Bars
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules