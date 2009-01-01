Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki Super chicken build #1 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2012 Location Killeen TX Age 22 Posts 1,847 Kawasaki Super chicken build Heres part one:



https://youtu.be/52fYemuhjPw



I stripped everything down to get it ready for paint/motor build. Im going to use this thread to update the progress and receive feedback. I have a few questions to start off.. I havent made any progress on the ski since the video



Ive never painted a ski before and Im wondering what a good option would be for a first time painter? Might go a solid color, might go white with a graphics kit



Should I keep the stock 650 (unsure of current condition) or find a 750ss donor ski? Will the 750 really make a difference on a ski like this



The seat.. its toasted, I heard jet trim makes cover but as for foam I think its all shot



Great work!

I think the 750 is how the SC should have came from the factory, so a good donor with a 750 would be a leap in performance. If the 650 turns out to be a in good condition and you decide to keep it, an impeller alone will make the most impact for a single modification in my opinion. It will be a mandatory mod for either power plant.



I think the 750 is how the SC should have came from the factory, so a good donor with a 750 would be a leap in performance. If the 650 turns out to be a in good condition and you decide to keep it, an impeller alone will make the most impact for a single modification in my opinion. It will be a mandatory mod for either power plant.









1995 Kawasaki SC

PJS Viper 9000 800cc

PJS Exhaust Manifold

Coffmans Full Exhaust

Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear

12 Vein SS Magnum Pump Set Back

10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller

PJS Rip Turn

DG Intake Grate













1994 Kawasaki XIR

Group K Head Mod

PJS Exhaust

Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl

