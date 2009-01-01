 Kawasaki Super chicken build
  Gas Mask
    Gas Mask
    Gas Mask is online now
    Top Dog Gas Mask's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2012
    Location
    Killeen TX
    Age
    22
    Posts
    1,847

    Kawasaki Super chicken build

    Heres part one:

    https://youtu.be/52fYemuhjPw

    I stripped everything down to get it ready for paint/motor build. Im going to use this thread to update the progress and receive feedback. I have a few questions to start off.. I havent made any progress on the ski since the video

    Ive never painted a ski before and Im wondering what a good option would be for a first time painter? Might go a solid color, might go white with a graphics kit

    Should I keep the stock 650 (unsure of current condition) or find a 750ss donor ski? Will the 750 really make a difference on a ski like this

    The seat.. its toasted, I heard jet trim makes cover but as for foam I think its all shot

    I appreciate any feedback thanks guys!
    Buy/Sale/Trade Jet ski parts on FB: https://m.facebook.com/groups/809811469202373
  zpilot
    zpilot
    zpilot is online now
    Resident Guru zpilot's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Los Angeles
    Age
    39
    Posts
    915

    Re: Kawasaki Super chicken build

    Great work!

    I think the 750 is how the SC should have came from the factory, so a good donor with a 750 would be a leap in performance. If the 650 turns out to be a in good condition and you decide to keep it, an impeller alone will make the most impact for a single modification in my opinion. It will be a mandatory mod for either power plant.





    1995 Kawasaki SC
    PJS Viper 9000 800cc
    PJS Exhaust Manifold
    Coffmans Full Exhaust
    Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear
    12 Vein SS Magnum Pump Set Back
    10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller
    PJS Rip Turn
    DG Intake Grate






    1994 Kawasaki XIR
    Group K Head Mod
    PJS Exhaust
    Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl
    UMI Bars
