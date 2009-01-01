Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Clearance Sale #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 886 Clearance Sale Thinking about selling everything and modernizing.



I’ve been collecting skis and parts for 20 years now, and don’t have the time to work on them in the shop till 2 am every weekend anymore. I just want buy a couple new Krash skis and ride.



I have gutted dozens of skis and have been hoarding aftermarket parts for way too long.



So,.... I’m looking to sell almost everything and clear out my shop.



I have a js550 with a 650 pump tunnel and footholds. I started a strake mod and repair work to the original glass work.



A 650sx that has been modified for freestyle, clearanced for a trim, shortened, rear exhaust and modified bold rails.



And a 300sx.



All 3 hulls will require fiberglass work to complete the projects I started.



There are enough parts to complete the skis and probably recoup a lot back on the sale of extra parts.



if anyone is interested, hit me up. Looking for about 6k for everything.



There are tons of carbs, new 650sx factory pipes, limited and mod chambers, a 750 chamber with the twisted manifold, aftermarket aluminum handle poles, flywheels, cylinders, PJS 650 super cylinder, cranks, cases, eboxes, wire harnesses, cables, plates, bars, brackets, hull pads, poles, hoods, motor mounts, impellers, pumps, nozzles, drivelines, gasket kits, carb rebuild kits, bed plates including a 650 OP one, .... way too much to list, but you’ll need a trailer to get it all.



There are twelve 2’x3’x18” shelves stuffed with parts and motors, and half again as much in the shop attic. Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 02:23 AM . If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



Special thanks to Chris Newmiller, the guys at Prowatercraft Racing, Rhaas Products, and Mitchell at M&M Marine! #2 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 636 Re: Clearance Sale Prices





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 30 Posts 620 Re: Clearance Sale Pics would help. 2009 Kawasaki SXR800 / FPP dry pipe



1989 Kawasaki JETMATE 750BP swap Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules