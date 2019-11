Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 4 tec exgaust valves #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location miami Age 37 Posts 322 WTB 4 tec exgaust valves Guys and gals does anyone have a set of stock exhaust valaves 2006 and up for a 2004 sc gtx?



I bought it only to find out they have defective exhaust valves that seadoo fixed after 2006.



I dont care if they are used this is a expiremental build.



As long as the number code starts with a 75 on the stem they will work for me. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules