Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: REED PJS powered JS550 looking for advice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Yuma Posts 3 REED PJS powered JS550 looking for advice Recently pickup a 1985 PJS powered REED ski, it has MSD total loss ignition, bored dual carbs, PJS blueprinted 440 pump, bulk head brace, bored nozzle, polished stainless impeller, PJS ride plate, jetsport nose brace, and a west coast intake grate, and larger gas tank. It has spark and is showing 195psi compression in both cylinders. This ski has not been run since 1994-95, so it's been siting awhile. I planned on putting crank seals, labyrinth seals, carb kits, and new fuel lines on it. Planned on checking the rod play out when I drop the bottom half of the crank case for seals. First REED 550 ski and first ski I have owned with total loss ignition. Just want to make sure i'm not missing something, I would hate to have this engine pop the first time out. Also if any one knows any specs about this engine that would be nice. I searched and my engine doesn't have a T1 T2 or T3 stamped on it. I has an 5F stamped on the side of the head and a sharpie mark in the shape of a 1. The spot under the intake has a R*150*86 stamped on it. Would be nice to have an idea of what size CC it is without pulling the head off. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.



















Stamp under intake





Stamp on head





Sharpie 1





MSD total loss





Started polishing parts





Ride plate markings





Mariner water box





X-2 exhaust outlet





Bulk head support







Impeller

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules