Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Today was a sad day... #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location Chattanooga, TN Age 45 Posts 734 Today was a sad day... I bought my 2003 Aquatrax F12x new in 2005. For having it 14 years, I have really low hours on it. I think I'm around 250 hours? To this day, still runs like the day I bought it and never had a single issue with this PWC. I love this thing. I used to do my own oil changes, but I never did the winterizing. I stay pretty busy, and I just don't mind paying the local Honda dealer to do it. If it ain't broke, don't fix it...don't wanna change what I've done for 14 years.



Well today, I took my Aquatrax to my local Honda dealer like I always do only to be turned away. They no longer service Aquatrax there. All of their guys who were trained on them have since left and they told me Honda no longer offers training on them. If that's the case, i get it. Its been so many years since Honda stopped making them.



It's not a huge deal. There are other places to take it to get it winterized (or maybe next year, I'll just do it myself). Its just kinda sad. Like the end of an era for me. At least she still runs fantastic. 2003 Honda F12x

