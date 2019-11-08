Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale
Brand spanking new Seadoo 155 Aluminum-bronze pump housing for sale, I cannot find the part number for this pump, whoever marked it was an idiot, that being said it fits 97.5 and up GSX ltd , 98 and up GTX ltd and 98 and up XP ltd, any two stroke ski that uses a 155 pump, you will have to put spacers on the studs or change them out if swapping from a plastic pump housing.
Retail is over $300.00 asking $250 shipped CONUS for this one.
Brand new removed from box for photo Seadoo impeller for sale, part #267000201, this impeller fits GTI, LE RFI skis and the 3D with the RFI engine , retails for $325.00 asking 200.00 shipped CONUS.
Could explain why I can't find the part number anywhere
Thats what I was thinking Dan, I know I have run across pumps like this on early 957 skis, I have run across a few with no wear rings , the entire pump was bronze, wear ring included
