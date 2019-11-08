 Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale
  1. Today, 07:45 PM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale

    Brand spanking new Seadoo 155 Aluminum-bronze pump housing for sale, I cannot find the part number for this pump, whoever marked it was an idiot, that being said it fits 97.5 and up GSX ltd , 98 and up GTX ltd and 98 and up XP ltd, any two stroke ski that uses a 155 pump, you will have to put spacers on the studs or change them out if swapping from a plastic pump housing.

    Retail is over $300.00 asking $250 shipped CONUS for this one.


    Brand new removed from box for photo Seadoo impeller for sale, part #267000201, this impeller fits GTI, LE RFI skis and the 3D with the RFI engine , retails for $325.00 asking 200.00 shipped CONUS.
  2. Today, 07:58 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale

    These were made for the 96 Challenger jetboat with the single 800 to deal with the cavitation....it worked great.

    GLWS
  3. Today, 08:13 PM #3
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale

    Could explain why I can't find the part number anywhere
  4. Today, 08:33 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale

    Nope I spoke wrong they came with a 140 pump not a 155.
  5. Today, 09:02 PM #5
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale

    Thats what I was thinking Dan, I know I have run across pumps like this on early 957 skis, I have run across a few with no wear rings , the entire pump was bronze, wear ring included
