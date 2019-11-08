Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,809 Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale Brand spanking new Seadoo 155 Aluminum-bronze pump housing for sale, I cannot find the part number for this pump, whoever marked it was an idiot, that being said it fits 97.5 and up GSX ltd , 98 and up GTX ltd and 98 and up XP ltd, any two stroke ski that uses a 155 pump, you will have to put spacers on the studs or change them out if swapping from a plastic pump housing.



Retail is over $300.00 asking $250 shipped CONUS for this one.





Brand new removed from box for photo Seadoo impeller for sale, part #267000201, this impeller fits GTI, LE RFI skis and the 3D with the RFI engine , retails for $325.00 asking 200.00 shipped CONUS. Attached Images IMG_20191108_171226.jpg (933.0 KB, 9 views)

IMG_20191108_171226.jpg (933.0 KB, 9 views) IMG_20191108_171323.jpg (857.2 KB, 9 views)

IMG_20191108_171323.jpg (857.2 KB, 9 views) IMG_20191108_171335.jpg (757.3 KB, 6 views) Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 07:47 PM .

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,853 Re: Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale These were made for the 96 Challenger jetboat with the single 800 to deal with the cavitation....it worked great.



Could explain why I can't find the part number anywhere

Nope I spoke wrong they came with a 140 pump not a 155. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,809 Re: Seadoo new aluminum-bronze 115 pump housing and impeller for sale Thats what I was thinking Dan, I know I have run across pumps like this on early 957 skis, I have run across a few with no wear rings , the entire pump was bronze, wear ring included

