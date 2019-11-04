|
Superjet parts: protec cdi, lightened flywheel, shaved head, sbn44s plus more
I have some leftover go fast parts from some superjet builds! All parts in very good condition
Head machined by group k makes 175psi on stock 701
$100
Complete ebox with protec modded cdi (Will need to splice start/stop wires)
$220
Lightened flywheel (by newmiller)
$-----sold-----
Crank in good condition
$160
Brand new oring style sbn44 w/o choke
$110
6 month old oring style sbn44 w/o choke
$90
Perfect cylinder and pistons for 650 case, group k ported and big bored to 81mm (this will need a 701 head)
$180
Intake manifold for 650 ported by group k
$50
650 case, 650 exhaust
$ make offer20191104_210839.jpg20191104_210357.jpg20191105_214532.jpg20191104_210835.jpg20191104_210615.jpg20191104_210727.jpg
